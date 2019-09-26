Elevation Lab’s Anchor headphone mounts are among the best on the market when it comes to keeping your headsets organized and out of the way. Available in two flavors: the standard model and the Pro variant for heavy duty headgear, just about anyone can benefit from one of these $12+ purchases. In our hands-on video review of the Pro model we said it is a “great way to help reduce clutter on a working desk or battlestation.” However, you won’t even have to pay full price for one today, so head below for all the details.

First up is The Anchor Original which drops down to $8.96 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 today. Regularly $12, simply use code KINJAANCHOR at checkout to redeem the special price. Today’s deal is among the lowest we have tracked for this popular headphone storage solution. While it is capable of stowing two sets under your desk, you’ll want to upgrade to the pro-model for more robust headsets.

The Anchor Pro, which includes additional cable management and an overall more robust design, is available for $11.96 Prime shipped using the code above. Regularly $16, this is also one of the best prices we have tracked. Of the two Anchor headphone mounts, this one is built for “even the largest/heaviest gaming and audiophile sets”, it includes ultra-strong custom 3M VHB adhesive and a velcro StowStrap to ensure cables stay in order.

Both models carry a 4+ star rating from over 2,100 Amazon customers. And again, for more information and a closer look at the pro model, hit up our video review right here.

Anchor Headphone Mounts:Holds all headphones with ease, even the largest/heaviest gaming & audiophile sets.

Mounts in seconds with ultra-strong custom 3M VHB adhesive (same that GoPro uses) with a surface area twice the size of the original for an incredible hold.

Built-in cord management. The velcro StowStrap secures your cords taught under your desk, out of the way of your legs.

Premium glass reinforced composite body (twice the strength of cast aluminum) with a matte textured finish that has the perfect amount of friction.

