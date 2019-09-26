Lock-in a 30% discount on HyperX’s $70 Cloud Stinger Wireless Gaming Headset

Amazon offers the HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer matches our previous July mention for the all-time low. With up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge, HyperX’s Cloud Stinger will ensure you never lose out on the ability to chat with your team halfway through a competitive match. Not only will this headset work with your gaming PC, but PS4 as well thanks to a 2.4GHz USB receiver. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers.

If being physically tethered to your PC or console is not a big deal, there’s extra savings to be had by going with a wired gaming headset. HyperX’s wired Cloud Stinger will only run you $46, which is notably less than the featured deal.

Wondering where you’ll store the headset when not in use? Well you’re in luck, as Elevation Lab’s amazing under-desk headphone mounts are now 30% off, with deals starting at $9.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless Headset features:

Communicate clearly during gaming sessions with this HyperX Cloud Stinger headset. Ear cups, which rotate 90 degrees, and an adjustable steel slider help provide the perfect fit, while memory foam and the lightweight construction offer all-day comfort. This HyperX Cloud Stinger headset features 50mm directional drivers for excellent sound quality, and the noise-canceling microphone captures clear audio.

