Today’s Home Depot 1-day tool sale starts at $20: Milwaukee, RIDGID, more

Today only, as its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 45% off select power tools and accessories. You’ll find deals as low as $20 with free shipping available for all. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M18 18V Drill and Impact Combo Kit with batteries for $199 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for over $375 but is usually listed around $300 these days. Tackle DIY projects around the house with two drills and a storage case. Also includes two batteries along with a wall charger. Milwaukee includes a five-year warranty with purchase so you’re good to go on just about any project that comes your way. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for even more.

Another standout is the RIDGID four-gallon portable wet and dry vac for $54.98. It typically goes for closer to $80. This is also $5 less than our previous mention. Having a wet and dry vac around is always a good idea. This model offers a portable design, 20-foot cord, and a full lifetime warranty. With fall weather upon us, this is a great time to pick up a vac like this for clean up around your property. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Milwaukee M18 18V Drill Combo Kit features:

The 2892-22CT M18 2-Tool Combo Kit includes the 1/2 in. Compact Brushless Drill Driver (2801-20) and the 1/4 in. Hex Compact Brushless Impact Driver (2850-20). The M18 Cordless System’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design, and superior ergonomics provide the most efficient blend of power, weight and performance in the industry. The M18 Compact Brushless Drill/Driver is the Most powerful compact 18-Volt drill on the market. The M18 1/4 in. Hex Compact Brushless Impact Driver has the fastest application speed its class and delivers 1,600 in./lbs. of torque. Both tools feature Milwaukee built brushless motors, REDLINK Electronics, and REDLITHIUM batteries that provide more efficient power delivery, for fewer trips to the charger.

