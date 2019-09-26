Increase your NERF arsenal from $5 today: Elite Quadrant, FlipFury, more

Amazon is now offering the NERF N-Strike Elite Quadrant for $4.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently available for slightly over $5 at Walmart. Regularly up to $10, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This set includes the blaster itself, 15 darts and a rotating drum. Ideal for surprise, stealth attacks, the compact blaster’s drum carries 4 Elite darts (designed for distance) at once. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more deals for your growing NERF arsenal.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Before you hit up the rest of today’s NERF deals, be sure to check out all of the best Fortnite x NERF crossover blasters right here. There’s a even a Fortnite Super Soaker and its on sale right now for less than $5.50 Prime shipped. Also, don’t forget about the new NERF Ultra One Blaster with a 120-foot range if you haven’t yet.

More NERF Deals:

NERF N-Strike Elite Quadrant:

Experience the excitement, energy, and attitude of the NERF brand, and find out why It’s NERF or Nothin’. NERF blasters from Hasbro deliver the ultimate in blaster performance for NERF battles. Take on targets with the compact, single-shot Nerf N-Strike Elite Quadrant blaster that has a 4-dart rotating drum and comes with 4 Elite darts designed for distance!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!