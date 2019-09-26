This hub brings USB 3.0, SD, and HDMI back to your Mac at $14 Prime shipped

Wellmade Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the NOVOO 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $13.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code TY68DQ8N at checkout. This is down from its $24 going rate and is the best available. Offering up SD, microSD, HDMI and dual USB 3.0, this USB-C hub is the perfect addition to any Mac, iPad, or Windows computer. These are the main ports missing from Apple’s latest computers, and most ultrabooks, so you’ll finally be able to return to a normal workflow with this hub. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for a more budget-friendly way to adapt older USB 3.0 devices to USB-C? Nonda has you covered with its budget-friendly dongle at only $7 Prime shipped. It’s super compact, making it ultra-portable for easy traveling. Plus, the colors are designed to match your MacBook perfectly, blending in like it’s always been there.

For those who have other needs, Anker’s latest USB-C hub sale has you covered with prices starting at just $15 Prime shipped. You’ll find hubs with Ethernet, HDMI, SD, or even USB-C power delivery passthrough for easy charging in this sale.

NOVOO USB-C Hub features:

5-in-1 USB C Hub equipped with 2*USB 3.0, HDMI 4K port, Micro SD/TF card reader slot, SD card slot

Enables you to mirror or extend the display of your laptop to your TV, monitor or projector in up to 4K UHD (3840×2160@30Hz) resolution, support 1080p/23.98/24/50/59.94/60HZ, 1080i/50/59.94/60HZ, 720p/50/59.94/60HZ

USB 3.0 Ports at 5 Gbps allow you to connect keyboard, mouse, thumb drive to your laptop; provide high speed transfer rate of up to 5Gbps

