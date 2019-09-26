Old Navy’s Thank You Event offers 30% off purchases just in time for fall

Old Navy’s Thank you Event offers 30% off your purchase and up to 50% off sitewide with promo code THANKYOU at checkout. Find great deals on denim, outerwear, sweaters, dresses and more from just $13. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals is the Men’s Straight Built-In Flex Carpenter Jeans that are on sale for $32 and originally was priced at $45. These jeans are fashionable with a dark wash appearance and its straight hem can easily be rolled. Best of all, this style is infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best fall boots for men under $75.

