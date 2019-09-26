Take $170 off a pair of Pioneer’s Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speakers, now at $129

BuyDig currently offers a pair of Pioneer SP-BS22A-LR Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speakers for $129 shipped. Usually selling for $299 at retailers like B&H, Amazon currently has the pair on sale for $239. Today’s offer is $41 below the low there and the best we’ve seen in 2019. Dolby Atmos support steals the show here, which comes backed by a two-way audio design comprised of a 1/2-inch soft-dome tweeter mounted in the center of a four-inch woofer. This adds up to hi-fi sound quality that is perfect for desktop or home theater listening. And with the Andrew Jones seal of approval, Pioneer’s bookshelf speakers are an easy pick for audio enthusiasts. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Those who don’t need the Dolby Atmos audio can save even more and grab the best-selling Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers for $100 at Amazon. This pair features a powered design and dual 3.5mm inputs that make them a better buy for shoppers who may be just getting started.

If you’ll be upgrading an existing setup, be sure to grab some speaker wire alongside today’s discounted speakers.

Pioneer Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speakers features:

Enjoy life-like surround sound with the Pioneer SP-BS22A-LR Dolby Atmos-Enabled Speakers in black. Each speaker in this pair features a hybrid design that incorporates front and height channels that can handle up to 80W in each of those channels. These speaker cabinets house 4″ and 0.5″ top-firing drivers for height-channel use, and a front-facing 4″ woofer and 1″ tweeter driver array. The top-firing driver is designed to beam overhead sound effects off of your ceiling for an immersive listening experience.

