Reebok offers 40% off classic sneakers to perfect your trendy vintage look

Reebok is offering 40% off its classic sneakers with code 40CLASSIC at checkout. Receive complimentary delivery with a Reebok Unlocked Membership (free to sign up). The Classic Leather ATI Shoes are gender neutral and very on-trend for this season. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find them for just $48. These shoes feature a unique see-through layer over the brand’s logo and a cushioned insole that promotes comfort. Easily pair these shoes with jeans or joggers for a casual look. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Leather ATI Shoes $48 (Orig. $80)
- Classic Leather RC 1.0 Shoes $48 (Orig. $80)
- Club C 85 Shoes $45 (Orig. $75)
- Classic Leather Ripple Shoes $42 (Orig. $80)
- Club C RC 1.0 Shoes $45 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Plus ATI Shoes $51 (Orig. $85)
- Classic RC 1.0 Leather Shoes $48 (Orig. $80)
- Workout Plus ATI 90s $54 (Orig. $90)
- Classic Leather Ripple $42 (Orig. $80)
- Classic Leather ATI 90S $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
