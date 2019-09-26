Slice Mini Knife is ready to open all your packages for $7.50 (Reg. up to $15)

Amazon offers the Slice Mini Box Cutter for $7.60 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. With a simple design, this ceramic blade knife is perfect to have around your home when packages arrive. It has a small footprint, so you can easily toss it in your drawer and forget about it until later. On top of all that, Slice promises that its ceramic blade will “stay sharp up to 11X longer than steel and never rusts.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Slice Mini Box Cutter features:

Mini Size = Fits in your Palm! Perfect cutter that sticks in your fridge, and cuts through all of your everyday packaging/slicing needs. Ideal for Unboxing. Cuts Right or Left Handed!

New Manual Blade Stays in Place! For those looking for a blade that will stay in one position for repeated cuts, choose the manual version

Includes one double-sided Slice ceramic blade – Stays sharp up to 11X longer than steel and never rusts

Easy “no tool” blade change and convenient lanyard/key-ring hole fits to on keychain – Less blade means reduced injuries

