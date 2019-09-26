Keep the family safe from $12: Smoke/carbon alarms up to 25% off at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 25% off Kidde detector alarms. As always, you’ll receive free shipping with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. The Kidde Sealed Lithium Battery Power Smoke Detector Alarm is down to $12.61. Regularly between $15 and $23 across 2019, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A very similar model is currently on sale for $15 at Home Depot, for comparison. The real standout feature here is the sealed lithium power supply. Requiring zero battery replacements, it will run for 10 years without you needing to worry about it. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

However, if you don’t mind replacing the batteries in your smoke detector, you can get a new one for less than today’s featured deal. This battery-operated Kidde Smoke Detector Alarm carries solid ratings from hundreds and will only set you back $6.50.

Beyond that, you’ll find even more options in today’s Gold Box sale including Carbon Monoxide alarms and more starting from under $12 Prime shipped.

Kidde Sealed Lithium Power Smoke Detector Alarm

Sealed-In Lithium Battery – Sealed-in lithium power supply; no battery replacement required over the 10 year life of the alarm. Eliminates worry about battery removal or unauthorized deactivation of alarm

Self Activation – Alarm automatically activates when attached to the mounting bracket, HushTM – Will temporarily silence nuisance alarms and will not allow hush mode to be activated unless the unit is in alarm mode

Alarm Memory – Rapidly flashing LED alerts user if the alarm has sounded since the last time the test/reset button was used

