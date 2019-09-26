Today only, this 32-inch Toshiba HDTV with Fire OS is $130 (Reg. $180)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Toshiba 32-inch 720p HDTV with Fire TV built-in for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked outside of Prime Day 2019. This is a great price on a TV with built-in smart features, three HDMI inputs, along with optical out. Toshiba has partnered up with Amazon to offer Fire TV integration here, which means you have access to all of the best streaming services and more. It’s an ideal TV for the bedroom at today’s bargain price. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

New TV means new HDMI cables. This model has three ports, so we recommend grabbing this bundle at Amazon. CableMatters offers these HDMI cables in varying lengths, with a nifty color-coated design that makes it easy to track from device to TV. You’ll also find support for all of the latest codecs here, including 4K, ARC, HDR and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon reviewers.

Meanwhile, if you need upgraded audio, Harman Kardon’s SB20 Bluetooth Sound Bar is getting a 64% price cut to a low of $180. Adding a new soundbar to the mix is a great way to enjoy higher-grade audio without shelling out too much cash.

Toshiba Smart HDTV features:

Toshiba HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers 720p picture quality with deep blacks and rich colors.

With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 29” x 17.2” x 3.3”, TV with stand: 29” x 18.6” x 7.1”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.

