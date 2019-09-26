Urban Outfitters offers up to 50% off select shoes: adidas, FILA, Nike, more

Urban Outfitters is offering up to 50% off women’s and men’s shoes including adidas, FILA, Nike and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Urban Outfitters Dress Chelsea Boots that are currently on sale for $69. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $98. Chelsea boots are very on-trend for this season and this style features a suede material that’s great for fall. It also comes in three color options and has a stacked heel to elevate your look. Best of all, its elastic sides help you easily put on this boot and it has a pull-tab. Head below the jump to find even more deals from the Urban Outfitters Fall Shoe Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

