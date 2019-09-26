Your home theater deserves this 2.1-Ch. soundbar at $80 shipped (30% off)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 2.1-Channel Soundbar for $79.99 shipped when you use the code 8YBSJ925 at checkout. This is down $30 from its going rate and marks one of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still using the built-in TV speakers in your home theater, it’s time to upgrade. This setup gives you two front-facing channels of audio (true left and right separation) with a dedicated subwoofer for those lower frequencies we love so much. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Ditch the dedicated subwoofer and save more. The 32-inch TaoTronics Soundbar is just $59 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. The main downside here is that you’ll lose that dedicated subwoofer, which is something I highly recommend when watching action movies. However, those on a tighter budget will still enjoy higher quality audio out of their TV speakers with this soundbar.

TaoTronics 2.1-Ch. Soundbar features:

34” sound bar with subwoofer: the 2. 1 Channel Sound Bar System features powerful speakers paired with a wireless subwoofer, delivering booming sound with crystal-clear audio quality. This combination brings an amazing home theater experience to the comfort

Wood subwoofer: booms a room-filling, powerful bass without resonance or echo. Rich, powerful bass transforms movies, music, and TV into an explosive experience

Wireless surround sound system: keeps your home stays free of clutter while you get great sound. 6. 5-inch 40-watt subwoofer connects from up to 30 ft. away

Thoughtfully Crafted: combines stunning audio with the convenience of capacitive touch controls and an LED SCREEN that displays modes and Loudness status

