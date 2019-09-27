Amazon’s Gold Box offers Lands’ End apparel up to 50% off from just $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lands’ End via Amazon is offering up to 50% off select apparel for men and women. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Women’s Relaxed Cotton Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck that’s priced from $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly this sweater goes for $26, that’s an Amazon all-time low. It’s very versatile to dress up or down and a great layering piece for the upcoming cooler weather. It’s available in an array of color options and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 140 reviews from Amazon customers.

For men, the Lands’ End Bedford Ribbed Quarter Zip Pullover is marked down from just $27.99 and regularly is priced at $55. This sweater will pair nicely over dress shirts, t-shirts, under vests, jackets and more. It also features a leather zipper tab that adds a luxurious touch. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Lands’ End Relaxed Long Sleeve Turtleneck features:

100% Cotton

The Women’s Mock Turtleneck with the softer, smoother cotton knit

Shape-keeping rib-knit neck and cuffs

Shoulder seams are taped and top-stitched for added durability

Relaxed: Generously cut through the body

Falls to mid hip

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!