Bring home a top-rated resistance band set from $9.50 at Amazon

- Sep. 27th 2019 1:59 pm ET

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Resistance and Pull-up Bands from $9.72 Prime shipped. You’d typically pay 33% more across the board with today’s deals representing a new Amazon all-time low. Additional sizes and resistance levels are also available on this page. You can skip the pricey gym membership and workout at home with this kit. The entry-level model offers resistance between 40- and 80-pounds, with the ability to target specific muscle groups and enhance strength, endurance, coordination, and flexibility. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Ditch the higher-weight resistance and go with this budget-friendly alternative. This kit costs a bit less than today’s featured deal and offers various weights, albeit with less resistance than the above listing. A great way to check out everything resistance training has to offer without breaking the bank.

AmazonBasics Resistance and Pull Up Band features:

  • Resistance band / pull-up band supports a variety of popular workout routines at home or the gym
  • Use it for assisted chin-ups and pull-ups, biceps curls, calisthenics, stretching, and more
  • Helps target specific muscle groups and enhance strength, endurance, coordination, and flexibility
  • Made from thick, durable rubber for reliable long-lasting strength; compact portable design
  • Weight resistance of 40 to 80 pounds; band measures 1-1/4 inches wide

