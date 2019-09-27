Save 25% on the Antennas Direct 65-mile 1Max OTA Antenna at a new low of $60

Antennas Direct currently offers its Clearstream 1Max TV Antenna for $59.99 shipped. Find it for $2 more at Amazon. Normally selling for $80, today’s offer is the very first price cut we’ve seen so far. It also notably marks a new all-time low and saves you 25% overall. Whether you’re looking to enjoy local news, sports, or other OTA content, this option from Antennas Direct is well-suited for the task. It features a weather-resistant design, allowing you to set this antenna up indoors or out. Plus, it can pull in channels from up to 65-miles away. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 415 customers. More below.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible. Should the results show that you don’t need to pick up content from 65-miles away, the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna trades the outdoor design for a 35-mile range at the more affordable price of $20.

To really up the ante on your cord-cutting setup, don’t forget that HDHomeRun’s EXTEND Dual OTA Tuner has received a $50 discount down to $130. Paired with Plex, it’s a compelling way to finally say goodbye to cable for good.

Antennas Direct 1Max TV Antenna features:

Crystal-clear, high-definition signals right out of the box! With virtually no assembly, this antenna has a unique, integrated diplexer for reliable, multi-directional UHF and VHF reception. No other antenna can match its performance in such a compact form. Ideal for urban and suburban areas. Includes mounting hardware, adjustable mast clamp, and features a convenient keyhole for hanging.

