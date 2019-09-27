Carry your Switch everywhere with this PowerA Messenger Bag at $21 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch at $20.78. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $35, today’s deal is within cents of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and is the best price we can find. This 2-in-1 travel system includes the main messenger bag as well as a removable internal case for the Switch itself. Officially licensed by Nintendo, it also features a padded shoulder strap and a series of fitted compartments for all of your accessories (dock, cables, Joy-Con + the grip, more). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

For comparison sake, today’s featured deal is even less than the AmazonBasics Hard Shell Travel and Storage Case, which goes for $23 Prime shipped. However, you could opt for the standard AmazonBasics Carrying Case starting from $11 Prime shipped. You certainly aren’t going get nearly as much gear in here, but it will safely stow your Switch, a series of games and includes a built-in console stand.

Be sure to check out the new multi-colored LED Nintendo Switch Afterglow Controller from PDP. And here are the company’s new cases for the recently released Nintendo Switch Lite.

PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag:

Stores the complete Nintendo Switch system for Easy portability

2 in 1 design with Removable internal case that carries Nintendo Switch for handheld mode

Fitted compartments keep all components secure

Adjustable shoulder strap with padding for added comfort

Officially Licensed by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch

