Carry your Switch everywhere with this PowerA Messenger Bag at $21 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch at $20.78. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $35, today’s deal is within cents of the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and is the best price we can find. This 2-in-1 travel system includes the main messenger bag as well as a removable internal case for the Switch itself. Officially licensed by Nintendo, it also features a padded shoulder strap and a series of fitted compartments for all of your accessories (dock, cables, Joy-Con + the grip, more). Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.
For comparison sake, today’s featured deal is even less than the AmazonBasics Hard Shell Travel and Storage Case, which goes for $23 Prime shipped. However, you could opt for the standard AmazonBasics Carrying Case starting from $11 Prime shipped. You certainly aren’t going get nearly as much gear in here, but it will safely stow your Switch, a series of games and includes a built-in console stand.
Be sure to check out the new multi-colored LED Nintendo Switch Afterglow Controller from PDP. And here are the company’s new cases for the recently released Nintendo Switch Lite.
PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag:
- Stores the complete Nintendo Switch system for Easy portability
- 2 in 1 design with Removable internal case that carries Nintendo Switch for handheld mode
- Fitted compartments keep all components secure
- Adjustable shoulder strap with padding for added comfort
- Officially Licensed by Nintendo for Nintendo Switch
