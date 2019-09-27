Get total privacy with a lifetime of VPN Unlimited for just $15

From social media platforms to ecommerce giants, many websites will attempt to track you across the web. If you want to escape the snoopers and secure your connection, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited provides impressive protection. For a limited time, you can get lifetime VPN service for $15 (Orig. $499.99) via 9to5Toys Specials with coupon code: COMPVPN.

To help you stay anonymous, VPN Unlimited routes your data through masking servers around the world. By hiding your IP address and physical location, the service makes tracking virtually impossible. In addition, your connection is secured with AES-256 encryption.

As the name suggests, VPN Unlimited places no restrictions on your bandwidth or internet speed. You can choose from over 400 servers in 80 locations around the world, and select your VPN protocol. The service supports torrenting, and the “zero log” policy helps to maintain your privacy.

VPN Unlimited is available to download on all major desktop and mobile platforms. Alternatively, you can set up the VPN on your router for complete home protection. There is also 24/7 customer support if you run into any problems.

VPN Unlimited is available to download on all major desktop and mobile platforms.

