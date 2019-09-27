Home Depot’s 1-day smart home and security system sale starts at $28

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off select smart Ring accessories and security cameras. Everything in today’s sale ships for free with deals starting at $28. Our top pick is the two-pack of Ring Outdoor Wi-Fi Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight for $349. Each unit typically sells for $249 making today’s deal a $498 value. This is a match of our previous mention. Ring’s cameras deliver an integrated floodlight to help shine extra light around your property. Meanwhile, the camera itself delivers 1080p feeds and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out our recent hands-on review for more. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here or hit the jump for more.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Today’s sale also includes the EZVIZ 720p Indoor Mini Wireless Camera for $27.99. It offers HD feeds and support for smart home integration through IFFTT. Today’s deal is down from the usual $35 price tag and a great way to enjoy entry-level home security without spending a fortune. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s sale offers even more deals across nearly every smart home security category, so be sure to check out all of these price drops before tonight.

Ring Floodlight Camera features:

Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice. Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

When mounted at 9 feet off the ground, with the motion detector parallel to the ground, the motion sensor is optimized to detect human sized objects at up to 30 feet

Requires hardwired installation to weatherproof electrical boxes

Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View. Includes built-in ultra-bright floodlights and a siren

