Home Depot’s 1-day smart home and security system sale starts at $28

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off select smart Ring accessories and security cameras. Everything in today’s sale ships for free with deals starting at $28. Our top pick is the two-pack of Ring Outdoor Wi-Fi Cam with Motion Activated Floodlight for $349. Each unit typically sells for $249 making today’s deal a $498 value. This is a match of our previous mention. Ring’s cameras deliver an integrated floodlight to help shine extra light around your property. Meanwhile, the camera itself delivers 1080p feeds and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out our recent hands-on review for more. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here or hit the jump for more.
Looking for something a bit more affordable? Today’s sale also includes the EZVIZ 720p Indoor Mini Wireless Camera for $27.99. It offers HD feeds and support for smart home integration through IFFTT. Today’s deal is down from the usual $35 price tag and a great way to enjoy entry-level home security without spending a fortune. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Today’s sale offers even more deals across nearly every smart home security category, so be sure to check out all of these price drops before tonight.
Ring Floodlight Camera features:
- Works with Alexa to launch real-time video with your voice. Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected
- Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC
- When mounted at 9 feet off the ground, with the motion detector parallel to the ground, the motion sensor is optimized to detect human sized objects at up to 30 feet
- Requires hardwired installation to weatherproof electrical boxes
- Monitors your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision and Live View. Includes built-in ultra-bright floodlights and a siren
