Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: Wired, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, GQ, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with prices starting from under $5 per year. As usual, we are seeing quite a notable selection of titles including Wired, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, Popular Science, GQ and many more. Just make sure you head below for our top picks and more details on the best options.

All of the aforementioned titles are now available for under $5. Wired for example is listed at $4.95 per year which is slightly below the current Amazon sale price. Just remember, Amazon will auto renew your subscription at full price if you don’t manually cancel it. Regularly between $15 and $25 per year, anytime this one drops to $5 it is notable.

While it’s hard to go wrong here, there are a few deals you might want to avoid. Firstly, both Car and Driver and Road & Track are regularly available for less than the $5 you’ll find in this weekend’s sale. In fact you can still get Car and Driver right here for significantly less using our exclusive code. You might also want avoid Men’s Health at $10 per year. While not a bad price all things considered, if you can hold a bit longer chances are it will drop even lower for you.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

