Digital PS4 Flash Sale from $5: Stranger Things 3, Sonic, Wolfenstein, more

On the heels of brand new The Last of Us II footage (and the official release date!), Sony has now launched a notable Flash Sale via PSN. We are looking at solid deals on everything from Sonic and Wolfenstein: Youngblood, to some amazing indies and the latest Stranger Things game at 50% off. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below starting from $5 and the rest of today’s game deals in this morning’s roundup.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Sony is also now offering 20% off all official TLOU II merchandise, tees, hoodies and more. And if you haven’t yet, be sure to go check out the new PlayStation online hardware store with special perks for PS Plus members and more.

Stranger Things 3: The Game:

Developed and published by BonusXP in collaboration with Netflix, Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to Season 3 of the hit original series. This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist. Fans will experience their favorite show through a mix of exploration, puzzle-solving, and combat.

