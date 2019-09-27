SOG knives up to 74% off today from just $18: BladeLight, fixed, many more

For today only, Woot is offering up to 74% off a series of highly-rated SOG knives. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout from the lot is the SOG BladeLight Mini Folding Knife for $17.99. Regularly between $32 or $42 or more, today’s deal is $5 below the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. As the name suggests, this folding SOG knife also doubles as a mini flashlight. You’re looking at a 3-inch blade design with an IPX4 water resistance and an included reversible pocket clip. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more SOG deals.

A great alternative to the SOG BladeLight is the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife at $12 Prime shipped. It comes in at around the same size, is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating. You certainly won’t get the built-in flashlight here, but you will save some cash in the process and still bring home a high-quality knife.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s SOG sale at Woot right here. You’ll find additional options starting from $19 Prime shipped including more BladeLight models, fixed options and more.

SOG BladeLight Mini Folding Knife:

Utilizing powerful and popular lithium batteries, the BladeLight Folder Mini sends 45 total lumens from two LEDs on each side of the blade for shadow-less light. In addition to freeing a hand from another light source, this eliminates shadows that would otherwise occur if using a headlamp or flashlight when cutting in low-light situations making it safer for anyone to use.

