Cyberpower Gold Box has backup power for $100, USB surge protectors from $9

Today only, as part of a Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers surge protection both at the outlet and as part of a big battery backup at lowest-ever prices. First up, if you need battery backup for your Internet connection, Wifi and even a desktop computer, Cyberpower’s CP1350AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS System with 1350VA/815W, 10 Outlets, AVR in Mini-Tower form factor is $99.95. That’s $56 off list and the lowest we’ve seen it this year. Next up, turn any outlet into an inexpensive, surge-protected, outlet with 2 USB 2.1A chargers. White 3 outlet is $8.95 or black 6 swivel outlet is now $10.49.

Cyberpower Backup UPS features:

  • 1350VA/815W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System; 6 feet cord
  • 10 NEMA 5 15R OUTLETS: (5) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (5) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment
  • MULTIFUNCTION LCD PANEL: Displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc
  • AUTOMATIC VOLTAGE REGULATION (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery
  • 3 YEAR WARRANTY – INCLUDING THE BATTERIES, $500,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and FREE PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software (Download)

