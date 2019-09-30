Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Sale offers up to 25% off already-reduced sneakers, more

Now until October 5th, Nordstrom Rack is having a Nike Flash Sale that’s offering up to 25% off already-reduced styles. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The Brasilia Medium Duffel Bag is a perfect option for weekend getaways, gym trips and more. Originally priced at $40, however during the sale you can find it for $19. This duffel is gender neutral, features two straps for convenient carrying and a water-resistant bottom. It also features a shoe compartment to store your dirty sneakers. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Football Bomber Jacket is very on-trend for this fall and is great for casual wear or workouts. This bomber jacket is on sale for $60 and originally was priced at $115. It also will look great whether you pair it with jeans, joggers, leggings and more.

Our top picks for women include:

