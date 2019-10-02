Eliminate dead zones with TP-Link’s 802.11ac Extender at $60 (Reg. up to $90)

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link RE450 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender for $59.99 shipped. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer saves you 25% and comes within cents of the 2019 Amazon low. For comparison, you’ll currently pay $90 at Best Buy. This 802.11ac range extender can dish out up to 1750Mb/s of network throughput, making it a great way to expand your home Wi-Fi without replacing it with a mesh system. A built-in signal indicator makes it easy to position in your home for taking full advantage of its extension capabilities. Plus, there’s an Ethernet port on the side that allows you to wire devices into your internet without having to run long cables to a second floor. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

Alternatively, consider saving a bit more by bringing home the TP-Link 802.11ac Mesh Range Extender at $40 when you clip the on-page coupon. Here you’ll save an extra $20 compared to the lead deal, but step down to 1200Mb/s speeds. One perk with this model is that it utilizes mesh capabilities for balancing network traffic.

Speaking of mesh, we’re still seeing a rare discount on Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Instant Wi-Fi System at $150.

TP-Link RE450 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender features:

Expand your wireless network with this TP-LINK RE450 range extender, which features Wireless-AC technology with dual-band speeds up to 1750 Mbps and 3 adjustable external antennas for reliable signal strength and coverage.

