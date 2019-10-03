adidas 6-Pack Athletic Low Cut Socks drop to $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the 6-Pack of adidas Men’s Athletic Low Cut Sock in several color options for $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $20, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These socks will promote comfort with a sweat-wicking material and 360-degree cushioning. It also features a low-cut design that will look great with all of your training shoes for fall. Rated 4.4/5 stars with nearly 450 reviews.

Also, be sure to check out the Under Armour 6-Pack of women’s athletic socks that are also marked down to just $9.99. These socks are ideal for workouts or walks and will become a go-to in your every wardrobe. Plus, they have superior ratings from Amazon customers.

adidas Athletic Low Cut Socks feature:

These adidas 6-Packs feature ClimaLite construction to wick moisture and keep your feet dry.

They also have 360 degrees of cushioning for extreme comfort and durability.

ClimaLite technology to help keep you cool and dry

Great fitting

Matches to adidas apparel footwear

