Estalon’s Leather MacBook Messenger Bag now $23 Prime shipped (Reg. $55+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Estalon Leather Messenger Bag in black for $22.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly up to $70 at Amazon, it has sold for closer to $55 over the last few months and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is $17 below the Amazon all-time low. On top of a full-grain cowhide leather build, it features a 13-inch padded MacBook compartment, bottom foam padding to protect your gear, a pair of large front pockets, pen holder, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

It is not easy to find a leather messenger bag with solid reviews and enough room for a laptop at just $23 Prime shipped. Although, you could opt for something like this canvas crossbody messenger field bag at under $20 Prime shipped or this vintage canvas satchel at $18 Prime shipped. But you’ll have hard time getting your MacBook in there along with the rest of your accessories and you won’t get that cowhide exterior.

But before you decide, chances are you’ll want to browse through the Backcountry travel sale first. It is offering 20% off Marmot, Herschel and Timbuk2 options right here.

Estalon Leather Messenger Bag:

Padded main compartment is designed to house 13-inch laptop computers from most brands. Interior foam padding and bottom foam padding protect notebook computers by absorbing impacts that can be inflicted in daily life. Superior full-grain cowhide leather masterfully sewn with durable and strong lining to ensure long lasting durability.

