Illuminate 3 areas with these battery-powered stick on night lights at $4 each

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its Stick-On Night Lights for $11.99 Prime shipped. This is a 20% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. If you’ve got some areas around the house that lack light at night, this is a great way to remedy that. Powered by batteries, these lights use motion sensors to decide when illumination is needed. Plus, these lights use sensors to know when it’s dark out, making sure that batteries aren’t wasted during daylight hours. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now, these lights run off three AAA batteries. You can grab a 20-pack of AmazonBasics for $6.50 or less when you opt for Subscribe and Save. This will keep your lights going for months, making sure there’s never a dark night.

Ditch the battery-powered design when opting for this 6-pack of plug-in nightlights for $10 Prime shipped. The main downside here is that you can’t place the lights anywhere, as they require a plug to function. However, you’ll be able to illuminate three more areas than today’s lead deal.

Eufy Stick-On Night Light features:

Provides the right amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.

When light sensor perceives darkness, motion sensor activates lighting when movement is detected.

Three AAA batteries (not included) provide soft illumination for up to a year.

Eliminates need to turn on blinding lights in the middle of the night.

