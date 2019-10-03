The kids are up to bat with this Little Tikes T-Ball deal, now $10 (50% off)

Walmart is offering the Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set for $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Also available in pink. Regularly $20, today’s deal is solid 50% price drop and the lowest total we can find. It starts at around $19 at Amazon right now for comparison. This set is a great way introduce your little ones to the game with the included oversized bat, a pair of large softballs and the tee itself. It also sports a special “hang-on-the-wall” design for easy storage in small spaces. It might be getting colder out now in some places, but you can always just let them play in the basement too. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

At just $10 and from such a well-known kids’ brand, you will be hard-pressed to find a better deal on something similar. But if your little one is passed the tee phase and already has a bat of his/her own, consider grabbing the 6-pack of Little Tikes Oversized Baseballs for $12 instead. As a side note, they will also work on the Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set above.

And for keeping yourself and the big kids entertained, go grab this Skee Ball table while it's $170 off.

Little Tikes TotSports T-Ball Set:

Make baseball a rewarding game for beginning batters with this kids t ball set

Adjustable height “T” adapts to a child’s developing skills

Special “hang-on-the-wall” design for easy small-space storage

Helps improve batting skills, motor skills and coordination

