Score LEGO’s Volkswagen Beetle at $80, new lows on Hidden Side, more from $5

Amazon offers the LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen Beetle for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO and Target, that’s good for a 20% discount and is the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Stacking up to 1,167 pieces, LEGO’s Volkswagen Beetle is a must-have addition to your brick-built garage. It’s over 11-inches long and comes packed with authentic details from the popular 1960’s ride. Other fun inclusions are opening doors, a frunk with spare tire and more. Head below for more LEGO deals from $5.

We’re also notably seeing the LEGO Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery set on sale for $23.99 Prime shipped at Amazon. This build regularly sells for $30, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This 335-piece creation assembles a spooky graveyard that you’ll have to un-haunt by using the companion iOS or Android app. We loved it in our hands-on review, saying that the “Graveyard Mystery set has a top-notch application of augmented reality.”

Other notable LEGO deals include:

We’re also seeing a new low on LEGO’s Overwatch Tracer and Widowmaker set at $9, plus a bunch of other sets on sale. And don’t forget to check out the three new official LEGO Ideas kits that were just announced.

