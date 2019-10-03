The new Pad & Quill iPhone 11 cases hit a few weeks ago now with early discounts. Today, the premium Apple gear accessory maker is back with another notable sitewide sale. This time around there doesn’t appear to be any exclusions either. That means all of its latest (and currently already marked down) accessories and cases are fair game along with its impressive collection of leather MacBook-friendly messenger bags. Head below to find out how to knock an extra 15% off your order at Pad & Quill.

Back in early September, the new Pad & Quill iPhone 11 cases were available at a marked down price (about $10 off) with additional 10% promotional discount. Well, today’s deal is even better. You can now use code MR15 at checkout to take an additional 15% off your order. Considering the previous mark downs are still live, today’s offer will be the lowest price we have tracked on Pad & Quill’s latest.

Pad & Quill iPhone 11 cases $20+ off

Of the new new Pad & Quill iPhone 11 cases, the Aria Luxury is certainly a standout. Regularly $80 for iPhone 11 ($90 for the Pro and Pro Max models), the case is currently marked down to $70 during its pre-order phase (shipping next week). However, using the code above, your total will drop down to $59.46 shipped. Which is, again, the lowest we have tracked since release and a solid 25% discount.

The Aria sports a full-grain American leather build, marine-grade, UV-resistant nylon stitching, a quick-access viewing window for your business card/ID and included elastic strap closure (additional colors now available). This wallet-style iPhone 11 case can carry 5-7 cards plus cash, is completely wireless charging compatible and includes that usual 25-year leather warranty. Also the 30-day money back guarantee still applies, along with a lifetime warranty on the elastic closure.

Be sure to browse through the rest of Pad & Quill iPhone 11 cases and Apple accessories right here. You’ll also want to pay close attention to our Apple and Smartphone Accessories Guides for deals on accessories for your new gear. Apple’s official cases are still on at up to 20% off right now.

Aria Luxury Case:

Our Artisans use carefully honed crafting techniques taken from generations of know-how and applied that to the very best materials we could supply them. It really shows in the Aria’s exquisitely crafted leather spine. That’s hand-selected full-grain leather that is bound to the main (also full-grain) leather cover with a robust UV-resistant nylon stitching using an elegant French Hem finish.

