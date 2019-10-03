Play-Doh Party 10-Pack drops to $3 Prime shipped + more from $4.50

Amazon is now offering the Play-Doh Party Pack for $3.27 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $8 or so, today’s deal is about 60% off and the lowest total we can find. This set includes ten 1-ounce cans of Play-Doh in various colors. An ideal discount for adding to an existing collection, it will also make for a great fall kids’ birthday gift add-on. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More Play-Doh deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The Play-Doh deals don’t stop there. You’ll find some more involved sets still on sale down below starting from $4.50 Prime shipped.

More Play-Doh Deals:

Looking for more great gift ideas for the kids (or anyone really)? Look no further than our latest LEGO roundup. You’ll find a wide selection of discounted building kits right now starting from just $5.

Play-Doh Party Pack:

Play-Doh play lets kids take the lid off their imaginations and explore their creativity Can packs and basic tool sets offer all kinds of open-ended play. Playsets come in many different themes and offer lots of creative role play

Convenient tube is filled with 10 one-ounce cans of Play-Doh compound

Share and create fun with all your friends

Includes 10 one-ounce cans

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!