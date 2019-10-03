At $123, it’s time to upgrade to Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Save $75+)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $123.24 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $75+ off the going rate, a $36 savings compared to the current Prime member promotion, and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019 by $15. When it comes to doorbells, Ring is typically one of the first brands that come to mind. That’s because they’ve been churning out well-reviewed products for many years. This option runs entirely off of a battery, making it extremely appealing for homes that aren’t wired for a doorbell. In addition to letting you see who’s at the door, you can also configure motion detection alerts so you can see what’s going on even when the bell wasn’t pressed. Rated 4.2/5 stars. ICYMI, Ring’s Floodlight Camera also happens to be on sale.

While your new doorbell’s battery life typically lasts several months on a single charge, you’ll likely need to set aside a few hours to top it off once again. To ensure there’s no downtime, spend a tad of today’s savings on an additional battery pack for $29.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected, allowing you to hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!