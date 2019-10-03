Make 1.5L of amazing coffee with this $22 French press at 30% off

X-Chef LLC (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1.5-liter French Press for $21.89 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code A25W7WCC at checkout. This is down nearly 30% from its regular rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. There’s nothing like a freshly brewed pot of French pressed coffee. When done right, it pulls out aromas and flavors that normal brewers just can’t achieve. The major benefit here? You’re getting 1.5 liters of caffeinated goodness (unless you’re a decaf person), which is more than enough to jump-start your day. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If it’s pure caffeine you’re after, check out this Mr. Coffee 12-cup Brewer for $19 Prime shipped on Amazon. It makes twice the amount of coffee as today’s lead deal but through a brew basket instead of a French press. This is a great option for making larger amounts of coffee at one shot, however, which is great for parties and larger families.

X-Chef French Press features:

Made of premium 18/8 stainless steel, X-Chef 50oz coffee press has a sleek outlook with mirror finished exterior and brushed interior

Compared to commonly seen 34oz French press, this 50oz/1500ml one has a larger capacity to brew 40.5oz coffee to serve 2 to 3 people each time

This double wall French press coffee maker keeps your coffee warmer than what regular single wall French press does, while exterior surface remains cool for touching

Stainless steel filter construction traps the coffee grounds perfectly to provide rich and full-bodied flavor

The cool touch handle and knob of X-Chef large French press ensures a comfortable and safe grip when pouring.

