Amazon’s protecting you from radon with this 1-day detector deal at $125

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Corentium Home Radon Detector for $125 shipped. It originally sold for $200 but typically sells for around $180 these days. Amazon’s Gold Box offering is a new historic all-time low price. This portable detector is made to “monitor for cancer-causing radon gas.” A built-in on-screen display relays readings and any other potential concerns. Best of all, it’s battery-operated so that you won’t be limited to the nearest outlet. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put today’s savings towards the #1 best-selling carbon monoxide detector over at Amazon for $14. This is a great way to ensure that your home is free of dangerous CO levels. It’s also battery-powered, so you won’t have to worry about losing functionality here in the event of a power outage. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,700 reviewers.

Corentium Home Radon Detector features:

Radon is a radioactive gas that is found in all buildings at varying levels. It is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and kills more than six times the amount of people than home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined. It is invisible, is found everywhere and fluctuates daily.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!