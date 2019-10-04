Build Bandai’s 1/5000 Star Destroyer Model Kit at a new low: $63.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon currently offers the Bandai Star Wars 1/5000 Star Destroyer Model Kit for $63.65 shipped. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer not only marks the first discount we’ve seen, but also a new all-time low. Having just been released in September, Bandai’s new Star Destroyer model kit stacks up to 12.6-inches long and is assembled out of eight different sheets of colored pieces. No tools are required to build, but a pair of sprue cutters will certainly come in handy. Replicating many of the ship’s details from A New Hope, Bandai has also included miniature versions of the Millennium Falcon and Tantive IV Blockade Runner. All of the company’s Star Wars model kits are well-reviewed and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More below.

Those looking to assemble a piece of a galaxy far, far away who may not want to dive right into a model as massive as the Star Destroyer have plenty of alternatives to choose from. For Imperial sympathizers, the 1/72 Tie Interceptor will cost $22, or you could grab a 1/48th scale AT-ST for under $27.

For more Star Wars action, be sure to check out our recent review of the LEGO Resistance A-Wing Starfighter. You also won’t want to miss Bandai’s six new Star Wars model kits from The Rise of Skywalker.

1/5000 Star Destroyer Model Kit features:

The long awaited Star Destroyer from Star Wars is here as a 1/5000 Model kit!

This 12.6 inch long model comes with a display stand, in-scale Millennium Falcon, and a Blockade runner to recreate the sequences in “Star Wars a new hope.

