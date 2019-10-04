Score the classic Connect 4 for just $5.50 Prime shipped + more from $3.50

- Oct. 4th 2019 2:02 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Hasbro Connect 4 Board Game for $5.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Usually between $6.50 and up to $10, today’s deal is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and up to 45% off the regular price. A perfect appetizer for game night or for keeping the kids busy on a rainy day, this is the classic Connect 4 you know and love. It includes the stand and all the discs you’ll need to get going right out of the box. This is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. More deals and details below.

At just $5.50, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a board game as classic and well known as Connect 4 for less. Outside of this basic checkers set, your best bet is down below. More specifically, we are still seeing the classic Hasbro Rubik’s Cube down at under $3.50 Prime shipped.

More Classic Toys and Board Game Deals:

Hasbro Connect 4 Board Game:

  • Classic Connect 4 game is disc dropping fun
  • Choose yellow or red discs. For 2 players
  • When you get 4 discs in a row you win
  • Includes grid, 2 legs, slider bar, 21 red discs, 21 yellow discs and instructions

