Save $25 on CORSAIR’s STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, on sale for $100

Woot currently offers Amazon Prime members the CORSAIR STRAFE RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Usually selling for $125, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in months and comes within $10 of the all-time low from back in 2018. Centered around Cherry MX Silent switches, this mechanical keyboard has programmable macro keys, a USB pass-through port, and more. It also looks the part thanks to RGB lighting, which means it should have no problem fitting in with even the flashiest of battlestations. With 580 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

Tie your setup together and leverage your savings to pair the new peripheral with a mouse pad. This highly-rated extended gaming mousepad at $14 when you clip the on-page coupon does the trick, giving you plenty of room for not only the keyboard, but a mouse as well.

CORSAIR STRAFE RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

STRAFE RGB MX Silent delivers ultra-quiet mechanical key switch performance and dynamic multicolor lighting control. It’s up to 30% quieter than other mechanical gaming keyboards without sacrificing the speed, feel and responsiveness you need to win, and with virtually unlimited backlighting customization it looks as great as it plays.

