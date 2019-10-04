Crocs Fall Sale takes 25% off sitewide with clogs, sneakers, and more

Crocs is currently having its Fall Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide. Discount is applied in cart. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Crocs Baya Clog that’s on sale for $30 and originally was priced at $45. These clogs are lightweight, durable and waterproof. They also feature cushioning for all day comfort. Best of all, both men or women can wear this style. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 3,219 reviewers. Find the rest of our top picks from Crocs below.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the Leigh Chelsea Rain Boot. These boots are currently on sale for $52 and originally were priced at $70. This style is a perfect option for the fall season and will keep you dry no matter the weather.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!