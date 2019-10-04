Design Within Reach Semi-Annual Sale takes 15% off iconic furniture, accessories, more

The Design Within Reach Semi-Annual Sale is now live with 15% off some of the most iconic designs, accessories, and lights of the mid-century era. Included are Herman Miller staples from Eames, George Nelson, and others alongside more recently emerging brands. Design Within Reach is also offering free shipping sitewide, which is only available a handful of times each year. If you’re looking to refresh your living space this fall, the Semi-Annual Sale is certainly worth a look. Head below for all of our top picks.

Headlining the Design Within Reach Semi-Annual Sale is George Nelson’s line of wall clocks. Over the years, the iconic designer created over 100 different clocks. DWR is offering 19 of the most popular options for 15% off, which is a match of the best price we’ll see throughout the year. This brings the beautiful Nelson Sunburst Clock down to $399.50 from its usual $470 price tag. Enjoy your choice of three different finishes, but of course the multi-colored is the one you should go with. Check out the entire selection of George Nelson wall clocks right here.

Other notable deals include:

