Fender Strat and Tele Electric Guitars down at $549 shipped (Reg. $675+)

Adorama is offering the Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar for $549 shipped in Lake Placid Blue. Regularly up to $775 at Adorama, this model sells for closer to $675 at Sweetwater and Guitar Center. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is the lowest we can find. Alongside a maple fingerboard, you’re looking at 2-point bridge tremolo, a 22-fret neck, that classic F-stamped neck plate and an alder body with a gloss polyester finish. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also spotted the Fender Limited Edition Player Telecaster Electric Guitar in Lake Placid Blue at $549 shipped from Adorama as well. The pricing comparison on this model is essentially the same. Prefer the Daphne Blue paint job instead? Musician’s Friend has it for the same price right now, down from the usual $675. While it’s hard to go wrong with either of today’s models, the Telecaster can have more traditional and delicate tone compared the Strat above.

Chances are those stock strings are going to break on you at some point, and there’s nothing worse than having to wait for some extras to ship. So grabbing a 3-pack of Ernie Balls might be smart idea at just $14 Prime shipped. This $4 pack of Dunlop picks might be a good idea too.

Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster:

The inspiring sound of a Stratocaster is one of the foundations of Fender. Featuring this classic sound-bell-like high end, punchy mids and robust low end, combined with crystal-clear articulation-the Player Stratocaster is packed with authentic Fender feel and style. It’s ready to serve your musical vision, it’s versatile enough to handle any style of music and it’s the perfect platform for creating your own sound.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!