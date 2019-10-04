J.Crew’s Friday Event offers up to 50% off all outerwear & extra 50% off sale

J.Crew’s Friday Sale offers up to 50% off all outerwear and an extra 50% off sale styles. Just use promo code FRIDAY at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign up). The men’s Quilted Vest with Primaloft is a standout from this sale. It was originally priced at $98, however during the sale it’s currently marked down to $69. This vest will become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe and it will look great paired with slacks, jeans or joggers alike. Best of all, it’s available in two versatile color options and has leather details that add a luxurious touch. Head below the jump to find even more deals from J.Crew.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

