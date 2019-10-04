Kate Spade’s Friends & Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide: handbags, shoes, more

Kate Spade is having a massive Friends & Family Event that’s offering 30% off everything sitewide. Just use promo code WEAREFAMILY at checkout. Better yet, all orders ship for free. A standout from this sale is the Taylor Large Tote for $139. To compare, this tote was originally priced at $198. This is a perfect bag for work, travel or school because it can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook. It also features a spacious interior and multiple pockets for organization. Plus, you can find it in three different color options. Head below the jump to score even more deals.

Another great option from this sale is the Alihandra Boots. They’re currently on sale for $174 and originally were priced at $248. These boots are a wonderful option for fall and will pair nicely with business or casual attire.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

