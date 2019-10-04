Magazine subs from $4.50/yr.: Women’s Health, Wired, GQ, Bon Appetit, more

DiscountMags has just launched an Employee Pricing Sale for the weekend. That means just about all of the most popular magazine titles are slightly below our usual exclusive pricing and the typical end-of-week promotions. Starting from $4.50 per year, you’ll find great deals on titles like Wired, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, GQ, Men’s Health, Golf Digest and many more. Head below for all the details.

While you can’t go wrong with any of the aforementioned titles, one particular standout is Women’s Health at $4.45 per year with free delivery every month. This one is regularly $15 per year at Amazon and elsewhere and is now at a minimum of $0.50 below our exclusive pricing. Amazon is currently offering a 4-month free trial on Women’s Health which is a good idea if you’re looking to try it out. Just be careful of Amazon’s automatic renewals as you will be charged full price after the 4-month trial period if you don’t manually cancel it.

We also still have The Economist Magazine at over $100 off with our exclusive promo code. And be sure to check out our October Reading List as well as this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies right here.

Women’s Health:

Women’s Health magazine focuses on the emotional and physical process of healthy living. Featuring sections such as fitness, food, weight loss, Sex & Relationships, health, Eat This!, style, and beauty, this magazine focuses on the health of the whole woman. Although the magazine is relatively new, the success it has reached since its inception in 2005 speaks volumes about the magazine’s ability to connect with women everywhere.

