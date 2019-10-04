The Magic Bullet Blender gets a rare price drop at Amazon: $24 (Up to 25% off)

Amazon is offering the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $6 on-page coupon. Regularly between $30 and $35 at Amazon, it fetches as much at Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. This is the lowest total we have tracked since limited Black Friday deals in 2018. This 11-piece set includes everything you need to whip up the perfect smoothie without pulling out a giant blender. It also comes with three smoothie cups (18-oz. tall cup, 18-oz. party mug, and a 12-oz. short cup). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

This is already one of the more affordable blenders out there with solid reviews, and especially so at $24. However, you could save even more on the Oster My Blend 250-Watt Blender at just under $17 Prime shipped. This one only ships with one on-the-go cup, although it is a little bit larger than the featured add-ons. Either way, it can handle your ice-laden smoothies nearly as well and boasts the same 250-Watts of overall power.

Our Home Goods Guide is filled with deals on grills, fryers, coffeemakers, lighting, and much more.

Magic Bullet Blender:

The Magic Bullet chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more. Cups are made out of high-impact plastic

Effortlessly create your favorite meals and snacks like smoothies, omelets, sauces and dips. 250 Watts high-torque power base

Included Recipe Book gets you started making quick, easy, and delicious dishes from appetizers to desserts. Add 1/2 cup water for smooth blend for vegetables

