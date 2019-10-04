This coupon drops Makita’s 5-piece Tool Kit to a new low of $204 (Reg. $299)

CPO Outlets via Rakuten is offering the Makita 18V 5-piece Tool Kit (XT506S) for $203.99 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $95 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest historic offer we can find by the same amount. Purchasers of this tool kit will score a 180-lumen work light, drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, along with a 3-speed blower. Two batteries and a charger are also included. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Oh, and don’t forget to check out our guide that’s made to help you find the best tools for your shop.

Pair your new purchase with Makita’s 50-piece Impact-X Bit Set which happens to be on sale for $20. I’ve been using this set for several months and have zero complaints. Each bit has been super tough and is in virtually the same condition after use.

Makita 18V 5-Piece Tool Kit features:

Variable 2-speed 1/2″ Driver-Drill with Makita-built 4-pole motor delivers 480 in. lbs. of max torque

Variable speed impact driver provides 1,460 in. lbs. of max torque

Variable speed Recipro saw delivers 0-2,800 strokes per minute

Variable 3-speed blower produces 0-18,000 RPM for a maximum air

4-position flashlight with Xenon bulb provides 180 Lumens

