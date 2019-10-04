Huge off-season discount on Lifesmart’s Kamado Ceramic Grill at over $200 off

Walmart is now offering up to 50% off patio and garden products. One standout deal is on the Lifesmart 15-inch Blue Kamado Ceramic Grill Value Bundle at $199.99 shipped. Originally up to $700 or so, it still fetches as much as $421 at Home Depot with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. Even if you don’t plan on grilling until the weather gets nice again, it is always a good idea to take advantage of off-season discounts. Although the winter weather certainly won’t stop me from getting the grill going anyway. This bundle also includes a cover, starter and a baking stone too. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The featured kamado model above is a versatile cooker the can grill, smoke, sear, roast and bake, but there are options for less. The Royal Gourmet BBQ Charcoal Grill and Offset Smoker can handle most of those tasks and goes for just $116 shipped. You’ll be forgoing the trendy kamado silhouette and compact form-factor, but the food will taste just as good.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Walmart patio and garden sale for deep deals on everything from outdoor lighting and fireplaces to furniture and much more.

Lifesmart 15-inch Blue Kamado Ceramic Grill:

Enjoy versatile cooking with the Lifesmart Ceramic 15 in. Kamado Grill. This portable Kamado grill features a 117 sq. in. cooking surface utilizing a stainless grate. Four cooking styles allows you to make anything from pizza to barbecue. This versatile grill can smoke, sear, roast and bake We have included a special ceramic cooking stone. The cooking stone holds the natural flavor, moisture and nutrients in food.

