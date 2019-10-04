Upgrade your RGB gaming setup with Razer’s Goliathus Mouse Mat: $15 (60% off)

Daily Steals is offering the Razer Goliathus Chroma Soft Gaming Mouse Mat for $14.99 shipped when the code RAZERMAT is used at checkout. This is down from its $40 list price, $35 going rate at Amazon, and is 50% under the previous all-time low we have tracked there. When I had an RGB gaming setup, this was my mousepad of choice. It offers a soft cloth feel while the edge is lit with any color you choose. Best of all? If you use other Razer peripherals, Synapse will sync everything together, just like in our Chroma Cave. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the RGB styling to save some cash. The VicTsing Mouse Pad is $6 Prime shipped and gets the job done just the same. Though it doesn’t “look as cool”, the functionality is still there as it’ll keep your desk protected and let your mouse glide with ease.

Razer Goliathus Chroma Mouse Mat features:

Ultimate Personalization and Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Offers effortless, full integration with popular game titles and syncs with Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors

Designed for Control: A softer, micro-textured cloth surface gives more tactile feedback, allowing for higher precision in fast-paced games

Non-Slip Rubber Base: Made of natural-foam rubber for keeping the Goliathus Speed mouse mat in place

Built-In Mouse Cable Manager: Keeps wired mice in place for organization and mouse bungee-like functionality

