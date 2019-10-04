REI Outlet offers loads of new markdowns up to 50% off: Columbia, Prana, more

REI Outlet offers new markdowns on fresh deals at up to 50% off including Columbia, The North Face, Patagonia, and more. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Columbia Rugged Ridge II Jacket is on sale for $33 and originally was priced at $110. This jacket is very stylish for the fall season and I love its array of color options. This style features a corduroy collar that adds a fashionable touch and large buttons. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, The North Face Alpine Pullover is a must-have. This pullover will pair well with all of your favorite leggings, jeans or joggers alike. Better yet, it’s currently marked down to just $32 and originally was priced at $65.

Our top picks for women include:

