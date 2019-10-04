Rockport takes 30% off all outlet items from just $35 to refresh your shoes

For a limited time only, Rockport is offering 30% off all outlet items with code OCTOBER30 at checkout. Orders of $125 or more receive free delivery. Loafers are very trendy for the fall season and the men’s Luxury Cruise Venetian style is a no-brainer at just $38. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $110. This style is a perfect option for transitioning into fall and its slip-on design makes it a breeze to head out the door. The loafers are said to feel like slippers with a cushioned insole and padded sides. Best of all, they’re lightweight so they won’t weigh you down. Score even more deals from Rockport by heading below the jump.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!